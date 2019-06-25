Jennifer Gibbs, a native of Canton, joins the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria as the Senior Director of Development.

PEORIA-Jennifer Gibbs, a native of Canton, joins the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria as the Senior Director of Development.

Gibbs is a veteran development officer with more than 16 years of experience in higher education, including positions at Washington University (St. Louis), Bradley University (Peoria), and Illinois Wesleyan University (Normal).

In the role, she will be responsible for major gifts and planned giving programs as well as collaborating with UICOMP leadership and faculty to identify fundraising opportunities, initiatives and strategies.

She also supports and leads the Senior Scholars Program She is the daughter of Jack Gibbs, MD, who co-founded the Peoria Medical School (the original name of what is today’s University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria).

Dr. Gibbs continues his affiliation with the college as a senior faculty volunteer, “I feel so privileged to be here,” says Jennifer. “We are blessed to have the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria in our community. When you combine our medical education with our research and clinical care, we have a profound impact on healthcare in our community. I look forward to working with Dr. Aiyer to exceed our philanthropic goals to ensure opportunities for future generations.”

The University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP) educates 244 medical students and nearly 300 physician residents annually. The College of Medicine is home to the Cancer Research Center, the Center for Outcomes Research, and a collaborator in Jump Simulation.