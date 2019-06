The City of Canton will again sponsor the annual July 4th Fireworks Display July 4.

Beginning at dusk, the display will be viewable from Canton High School Memorial Stadium and the Fourth Avenue ball diamond area.

This year’s display will again be brought to you by Central States Fireworks.

Many thanks go to MidAmerica National Bank for donating the proceeds of their annual Fireworks Cookout.