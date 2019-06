The 17th annual Plainfield Church Car Show is being held Sunday, July 14 with registration from 9 a.m. to noon-entry fee $10. Trucks, tractors, motorcycles, jeeps, muscle cars and special interest cars. People's Choice on Top 25, “Special Class Awards Given”, Games, Cake Walk, 50/50, raffle, music, and food available.

Church Service at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. 17605 North 1280th Street, Hidalgo. For details 618-928-4073.