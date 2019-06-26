SPRINGFIELD — Come see a living history event July 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Illinois State Military Museum.

Members of the museum's Living History Detachment and the Illinois National Guard and Militia Historical Society will be recreating the siege of Dien Bien Phu, which occurred over 54 Days in 1954.

Come talk to living historians about the battle and how it led to the US involvement in Indochina years later. Learn about how the Illinois Air National Guard was involved by training French A26 Bomber pilots in France who continued on to fight in the Indochina war and fly numerous sorties at Dien Bien Phu. Walk through and experience the recreated fortress of Dien Bien Phu on the Museum grounds.

Admission and parking are free. The museum is located at 1301 N. MacArthur Blvd, Springfield, Ill., 62702, two blocks north of the intersection of MacArthur Blvd. and North Grand Ave.

For additional information, please contact the Illinois State Military Museum at 217-761-3910 or see the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/illinoisstatemilitarymuseum



— Submitted