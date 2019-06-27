Assistant Majority Leader Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) issued the following statement after the death of Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Chisum

PEORIA-Assistant Majority Leader Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) issued the following statement after the death of Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Chisum:

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Chisum. Deputy Chisum’s dedication to his duty and to his profession will forever be remembered by his family, friends and the community. I’d like to extend my personal condolences and that of my fellow Senators to Deputy Chisum’s family, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the entire Fulton County community.”