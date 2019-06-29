William Cannon, 84, of Glasford passed away at 1:29 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton.

GLASFORD-William Cannon, 84, of Glasford passed away at 1:29 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton. He was born on May 14, 1935 in Galesburg to Hermon and Irma (Davis) Cannon. William married Betty Talbert on May 22, 1982 at White Chapel Church in rural Glasford. She survives along with three children, Shawn (Sandra) Cannon of Mt. Horb, Wisconsin, Cynthia (Jim) Hinchee of Canton and Michael (Tammy) Lockhart of Glasford; one sister, Margorie Mosher of Abingdon; seven grandchildren, Brittany (Jacob) Pierick, Dane (Kassie) Cannon, Derrick Cannon, Melonie Cannon, M. Ryan Rosenberger, Stephanie Lockhart and Eric Lockhart; and six great-grandchildren, Aubrey Baker, Cole Lockhart, Clara Lee Bugos, Emma Pierick, Everly Pierick and Scarlett Cannon. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Lloyd Cannon; and one grandson, Nathan Rosenberger.

William was a farmer, a coal miner for Console Coal Company for 30 years and last worked at Menard State Prison for 10 years, retiring in 1999. He attended Evangelical Free Church in Canton and was a NRA member. William was US Army veteran serving during the Korean War and the Berlin Crisis.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Evangelical Free Church in Canton with a visitation one hour prior.

Cremation rites will follow the services.

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton has been entrusted with services.

Memorials may be made to the Evangelical Free Church in Canton.

