After a record-setting eight consecutive rainouts, Carmi Post 224 hit the field this weekend and came away with two wins in three games.

Friday: Carmi 5, Boonville 3

Post 224 trailed early, but came back and then held on for a win, on a visit to Boonville Post 200.

Down 2-0 in the top of the third, Carmi loaded the bases when leadoff batter Wil Ledford was grazed by a pitch, followed by a hit to right by Trey Simmons and a walk to Brandon Skaggs. Post 224 scored one run on an error and another on an RBI single from Cal York.

Travis Black’s fifth inning solo home run put Carmi on top, but Boonville answered with a run in their half of the inning to tie the game at 3-3.

Post 224 produced the winning runs in the top of the sixth on hits from KaCee Fulkerson and Brandon Skaggs, followed by a 2-RBI single from Black.

Saturday Game 1: McLeansboro 8, Carmi 7

A horrible start ultimately came back to haunt Carmi in a loss to McLeansboro Post 106 in the opener. McLeansboro scored eight unearned runs in the first two innings with the help of four Carmi errors.

Post 224 made it close with a strong comeback a six-run second inning, which featured home runs from Gia Berekashvili and Cole Blazier, and hits from Gavin Dauby, Wade Sauls, and Travis Black.

Berekashvili also pitched 5-plus strong innings in relief for Carmi but they ultimately came up one run short.

Game 2: Carmi 8, McLeansboro 4

Carmi got five innings of one-hit pitching from starter Jason Mendenhall in the second game. Three hits and four RBI’s from Travis Black set the tone for the offense in the victory. Trey Simmons and Brandon each had two hits and two runs scored.