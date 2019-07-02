The City of Olney would like to remind the citizens that the Olney City Hall will be closed Thursday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

The Brush Dump will also be closed on Thursday, July 4th, but will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Republic Services will be observing the Independence Day holiday. Trash collections during the week of Independence Day will fall one day behind schedule after Wednesday. For example, Monday through Wednesday trash pick up will be on regular schedule, but Thursday’s trash pick up will be taken on Friday, and the sequence will follow for the rest of the week into Saturday.