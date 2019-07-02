With apologies to Dr Seuss

Oh, what I have seen as CEO.

What began in 1996 is to end in 2019, with 23 years and lots fun in

between

Students and budgets and HLC,

The problems all gone that I can see

Faculty, staff, and colleagues together,

decisions and progress made in all kinds of weather

Great Boards and Professors and Presidents, Made all problems leave

and got went

CFO's and business officers they keep talking

as budgets and numbers they're stalkin'

HR and search panels interview personnel, And choose wisely so that

everyone does well

With IT's computers, and websites a workin',

everyone is happy and perkin'

And Student services and counselors make life so easy

So that students' life choices become so easy peezey

Workforce training is the best of the best,

As IECC fills all the companies' requests

Board secretary Hillis from start to year forty six Now Smith is developing her own writing sticks

Because all pushed and guided to make me do better,

the District's grade is now the "A" letter

With Four colleges, strong as strong as can be

Now is the time to be going for me.

Each of you made this district so swell,

Continue on, but for me it's---Farewell!

Terry L Bruce CEO

Illinois Eastern Community Colleges

Frontier

Lincoln Trail

Olney Central

Wabash Valley

233 E Chestnut St Olney IL 62450

618 393 2982