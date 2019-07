An Ice Cream Social to benefit St. Jude will be held Sunday, July 21 at the Sweet Shoppe, 8. S. Main St., Canton, from 2 to 4 p.m.

CANTON-An Ice Cream Social to benefit St. Jude will be held Sunday, July 21 at the Sweet Shoppe, 8. S. Main St., Canton, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Chocolate or vanilla ice cream with cake will be available for a $5 donation. There will be basket raffles.

All proceeds will go to Jessica Lee’s St. Jude run.