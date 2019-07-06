Ernest E. “Gene” Burchett, 91, passed away on July 3, 2019 at home.

Gene was born on May 13, 1928 in Stover, Missouri, to Cora B. (Coulson) Burchett and Elmer E. Burchett. Gene married his ex-wife, Patricia (Huggins) Burchett on Oct. 6, 1950. Gene is survived by two daughters, Kathleen (late Rodney) Yurkovich and Rebecca (Mike) Rohlfs; and his loyal Weimaraner, Babe. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Joseph “Jody” Yurkovich, Ryan Yurkovich, Tricia (Mike) Keithley and Breanne Cieloha; and 10 great-grandchildren. His parents and four siblings preceded him in death.

Gene retired after 35 years from Union School District 66 as the Transportation Supervisor. He also retired after many years of service as the Director of the Fulton County Civil Defense (ESDA).

Gene was a member of the Morning Star Masonic Lodge #734.

After his retirement he enjoyed spending time in Missouri on his farm where he could farm, hunt and spend time with his Missouri relatives and his best friend, Steve Hostetler.

Masonic Rites will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton. Immediately following the Masonic service, a graveside service will be held at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.

In place of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society.

