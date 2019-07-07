MACOMB — First Presbyterian Church of Macomb and First Christian Church (DOC) are again hosting an intergenerational event for the entire family.

This year we are having Sunday at Horn Field Campus (985 China Road, Macomb) on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. There will be fun, FREE activities and a hot dog/s’mores roast followed by a performance/sing-along by the local and popular Bluegrass band, Troublesome Ridge at 6pm.

We will have a Bible Story/music/clay craft, adult groups, a climbing tower, gaga pit, yard games and a guided trail walk. To register, call or stop by First Presbyterian (309.833.3333) or First Christian (309.837.6473). If a ride is needed, let one of the churches know or call John at 210.439.4650. This was a popular, fun event last year, please join us! Bring a lawn chair and an appetite for fun and great food.



