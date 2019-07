MACOMB — The American Legion Post #6 installed officers for 2019-2020 on June 25, 2019. Pictured are: L to R-Bruce Breckon, installing officer/Past commander; Derek Carle, outgoing Commander; Tom Lusk, Sgt-at-Arms; Paul Trimmer, Chaplin; Roger Oliver, Finance Chairman; Gary Beck, Adjutant; Tom Smith, Jr Vice; Bill Carle, Sr Vice; John Leonard, Incoming Commander; Jay Carter, Historian (absent)



— Submitted