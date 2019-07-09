The Board of Education of Canton Union School District No. 66 will meet Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

CANTON-The Board of Education of Canton Union School District No. 66 will meet Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

Typically, they meet in the Board Room of the Administration Building; however, this month they will be meeting at Canton High School in the school’s library.

The 7 p.m. start time remains the same.

This meeting has been relocated to accommodate an expected increase in visitors due to the number of students being recognized for their achievements.

The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss, consider, and take action on those items set forth on the Agenda which shall be posted on the District’s website and at the Administration Building and at Canton High School at least 48 hours in advance.