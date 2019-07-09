Bushnell VFW Park gets gorgeous with the help of volunteers

BUSHNELL — A little help and generosity can go a long way toward beautifying public spaces.

Community volunteers have been busy cleaning the area by the entrance to the VFW Park in Bushnell. according to Ashley Ackers, park commissioner. Their work, and some generous donations by individuals and businesses, have helped beautify the space at the VFW Park.

Hartz Nursery donated Hosta plants, Eddie and Janet Sloan donated mulch and cut down a tree in the park that needed attention. Steve and Kathy Ackers also donated 46 bags of mulch and the labor needed to place the plants and spread the mulch.

Beautification at the park has been ongoing since last fall as weather has permitted. A number of bushes have been replaced, the flagpole was repainted, and a number of other efforts have helped to beautify the area.

The Bushnell Park District is made up of a volunteer crew, and is looking for more volunteers. Interested individuals can contact the office at 309-772-3160 or through the Bushnell Park District Facebook page.



— Michelle Langhout, Voice Editor. Reach Michelle at mlanghout@mcdonoughvoice.com.