FARMINGTON-Barbara L. Frank, 85, of Farmington, passed away the morning of June 16, 2019 at Courtyard Estates of Farmington. Barbara Lee was born on July 1, 1933 in Chicago, to Leonard R. and Lucille (Muckenfuss) Lawson. She attended Fernwood Elementary School and graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago in 1950. Barbara, known by some as Barb or Barbie, was a pioneer in her day. Her father saw no need for women to go to college. Barbie had other ideas and convinced him to let her go south where she attended Blackburn College in Carlinville, graduating in 1954.

In 1954, Barbie married David Ohaver and they eventually moved to Farmington and had three children. She later married Leslie Frank in 1971, whom she met when he attended his daughter’s parent teacher conference. Les also had three children. Together they raised their Brady bunch assemblage of three boys and three girls enjoying more than 44 years of marriage before Les’ death in November 2015.

For 31 years, Barbie taught 5th grade at Farmington Chapman School teaching countless children the love of reading and of education. She retired in 1997. Through the years many for Barbie’s former students said she was their favorite teacher or she was the reason they loved to read or became a teacher themselves. Barbie was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Farmington for 59 years. She loved singing in the choir. She was also a member of Chapter AE PEO for 56 years. Barbie loved sewing, quilting, baking pies, flower gardening and taking long walks around Farmington.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Frank; her son, Matthew Ohaver; her parents; and her sister, Sherry Lawson (Jeff) Gates. She is survived by five children, Kathleen Ohaver (Jeff) Tangel, Mike (Candi) Frank, Paula (Dr. Robert) Gilstrap, Jane Ohaver (Steve Glancy) and Jon (Kathy) Frank. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Danielle Frank, Tim (Becca) Frank, Leslie Gilstrap, Colin (Alyssa) Gilstrap, Elizabeth (Joel) Tangel-Chehab, Ellen (George) Tangel, Jack Tangel, Nicole (Nathan) Jones and Melissa Zeglen; and great grandchildren, Julian Chehab and Elias Frank, with another great grandson on the way. Barbara is also survived by her lifelong friend, Wanda Ohaver, whom she met at Blackburn College when they were both 18-years-old, and her husband, Delano Ohaver.

A celebration of life/service will be held at noon on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Farmington where a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Private burial will follow. Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. Special thanks to Courtyard Estates of Farmington staff and Compassus Hospice for their loving care and support.

Memorials in Barbara’s memory can be made to Farmers Closet in Farmington (a charity established to support Farmington students with their need to be successful currently located in Barbara’s former 5th grade classroom), First Presbyterian Church of Farmington or any other organization donor chooses. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com

Barbie is our hero.