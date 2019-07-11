The Fulton County Playhouse has announced the cast for its upcoming production of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite."

Cast members include Blaine Micu, Marlana White, Chloe Nelson, Aaron Olson, Sarah Jeanne Olson, Katy Auxier, Nathan Irwin and Randy Weaver.

"Plaza Suite" offers three separate incidents dealing with guests in Suite 719 in the Plaza Hotel in New York.

Directors for each separate scene are Melissa Walker, Debi Land and Wendy Atchley.

The Fulton County Playhouse will present "Plaza Suite" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27, and at 2 p.m. Sunday July 28, at the Barn Theatre near Bryant.

The Fulton County Playhouse is also looking for anyone interested in directing, acting or any other aspect of theater production. More information will be coming shortly.