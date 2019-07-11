Dorothy Fern McMahon, 94, of Broughton, passed away at 10:57 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Hamilton County, IL on June 10, 1925 the daughter of Harry and Mary (Thompson) Mayberry. Dorothy married Alton “Lige” McMahon on November 7, 1942 and he preceded her in death on May 1, 1982. She was a grain and livestock farmer.

Dorothy is survived by a sister Wanda Hill, of Norris City; numerous nieces and nephews, including locally, Ralph (Brenda) Mayberry, Carol Hill, Karen Stull and Helen Cantrell. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Doyle, Ralph and Wilson, three sisters, Opal, Omi and Doris and a nephew, Robert “Crock” Hill.

Funeral services for Dorothy Fern McMahon, 94, of Broughton will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City. Burial will be in New Prospect Cemetery in Broughton. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s memory to St. Jude Children Research Hospital and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City.