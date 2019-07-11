Sheriff and Police Reports

On Tuesday, July 9th, Russell A. Wardrip (Car- mi) age 38, was arrested on Fairground Road in Carmi, on a White County warrant, for theft of a sterling silver necklace. Wardrip was additionally charged with possession of meth and possession of syringes. Bond was set at $150.00 for the warrant. No bond was set for the additional charges.

Theft and Burglary

On Friday, June 28th, Karen L. Cotton (Cross- ville), reported that someone had entered her residence without permission and took items. Cotton stated $20.00 was taken from her bedroom area that she had hidden, she also stated that a bag of tobacco was taken as well.

On Friday, June 28th, Kimberly S. Duckworth (En eld), that her residence had been entered again and a item taken out of it. She advised that a gas can marked weedeater was removed and missing. She advised that two windows on the northside of the residence had been messed with and entry had been gained.She advised the Officer that entry was again made into the residence through the back window. A metal rod had been moved over on each window.

On Saturday, June 29th, Roche D. Smothers (Burnt Prairie), reported that at the Earl Musgraves Farms, there was a 3 point hitch post hole digger taken from a lean too building. Smothers advised the digger was an older one that was rusty.

On Saturday, June 29th, Heather D. Smith (Enfield), reported in the past two weeks someone has entered upon to her property and has caused damage to her wooden bench around a tree in the back yard. She stated the walk door to her unattached garage was damaged as someone busted the walk door of the garage. The garage door was open but she did not locate anything missing from the garage.

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Dakota Short (Burnt Prairie), the mayor of Burnt Prairie, reported a theft of services. As a agent to the Government of Burnt Prairie, he stated that the village had a water customer, Jace Webb, that was $800.00 behind on payments and refused to pay any amount to try and catch up on the bill, so the village decided to lock his water meter shut on 6/12/19. Employees checked the water meter on 7/1/19 and noticed the lock had been cut off and water service had been restored to Webb’s residence.

On Saturday, July 6th, Teresa J. Garman (Grayville), reported that sometime between 6/30/19 and 7/6/19, someone had forced the lock open on their shed and took two Kayaks and Four sets of Kayak Paddles. They also took a Gray Planto Ttool full of new tools. The Kayaks were described as one was a ten foot Sundolphin Kayak Green in color,serial #JOK0043C616, and the other was an eight foot Sundolphin Kayak Blue in color, serial #JO- K07752A717. She stated Garman is also wrote to- ward the front top with black letters.

On Sunday, July 7th, Alicia M. Pearce (Enfield), reported someone entered her property to commit a theft.The suspect took a 2002 Honda Rubicon, the 4 wheeler was a hunter green, it is a 4x4. The 4 wheeler has three tires that go at on it.