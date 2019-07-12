The Fulton County 4-H Public Presentations Contest was held May 4 at the University of Illinois Extension Office in Lewistown.

LEWISTOWN-The Fulton County 4-H Public Presentations Contest was held May 4 at the University of Illinois Extension Office in Lewistown.

Four 4-H members participated-Aliyah Janssen, Jaclyn Janssen, Elizabeth Reed, and Caroline Spangler.

Three of the presentations were formal speeches, and one was an oral interpretation.

Topics included technology, the importance of agriculture, and Elphaba from the play “Wicked.”

All participants received Blue ratings.

Selected to move on to the State Contest were Caroline Spangler, Aliyah Janssen, and Elizabeth Reed.

Jaclyn Janssen was named an alternate.

Caroline Spangler was named Best of Show Winner.

Judge for this event was Deon Maas, retired teacher and former member of the Toastmasters organization.

She gave many helpful comments to the 4-H members.

June 8, three Fulton County 4-Hers participated in the State Competition, which was held in Decatur.

Those attending were Aliyah Janssen, Elizabeth Reed, and Jaclyn Janssen.

All received award medals, and Elizabeth Reed won her round. There were approximately 140 participants at this event.

Public Speaking is an important skill for youth to gain, and is practiced regularly in the 4-H Program through talks and demonstrations at 4-H club meetings and more.

Learning to speak in front of even a few people can be less scary when the audience members are your friends.

For more information on 4-H in Fulton County, call the Extension Office, 547-3711.