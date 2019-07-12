“Audrie & Daisy” is a thought-provoking documentary about two teenage girls who were sexually assaulted by their friends, and the fallout they endured from their classmates and their community for speaking out.

Victim Services, in conjunction with the Canton Park District and Lance Moring, CPRP, CPO Superintendent of Recreation, are inviting the public to watch the documentary together at a free film showing and panel discussion.

Due to the sometimes intense nature of the subject matter, the documentary is recommended for those 13 years of age and up.

The documentary will be shown one night only at the Gary G. Baker Recreation Center, 940 N. Main St., Canton, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.

No admission will be charged. Concessions will be available for purchase during the showing.

The topics discussed in the film may be triggering for some individuals.

Trained staff members from Victim Services and Fulton-Mason Crisis Service will be available for counsel anytime during the event.

Information regarding the free advocacy and counseling services of both agencies will also be available.

For more information about the event, call Victim Services’ Fulton County Office, (309) 333-1934.