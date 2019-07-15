Kids’ Fest was held Saturday in Jones Park and there was a multitude of activities for youngsters to participate in including the one set up by Ameren.

The power company reminded everyone to call 811 before doing any digging.

Kiddos, though, were able to dig in a swimming pool filled with sand to find ‘treasurers’.

