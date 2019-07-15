Shirley R. Nall, 88, of North Henderson, IL passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Knox County Nursing Home, Knoxville. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church North Henderson, IL. Visitation will be one-hour prior at the Church. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery Galesburg, IL. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Please sign the online guestbook at www.wisefamilyfuneralhome.com.

Wise Family-Hoover Hall Funeral Home Alexis, IL is in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley R. Nall, 88, of North Henderson, IL passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Knox County Nursing Home, Knoxville. She was born Thursday, August 28, 1930, in Galesburg, IL the daughter of Lawrence and Ruth (Johnson) Tornquist. She married Owen Nall in 1951, he preceded her in death in 1979.

Shirley is survived by her son, David (Anne) Nall of North Henderson; 9 grandchildren, Jennifer McKnight, Emily Venters, Ben McKnight, Alex Nall, Duncan Nall, Christina McKnight, Mark McKnight, Monica McKnight, Jack McKnight; 7 great grandchildren; one son-in-law Dave (Jacqueline) McKnight.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 daughter (Ruth Ann),

and 1 brother (Richard).

Shirley was born and raised in North Henderson. She worked for Don’s Market news in Alexis. She owned and operated Shirl’s Cozy Corner in North Henderson. She also worked for the Secretary of State Drivers License Facilities in Aledo and Galesburg. She was a lifelong member of the Zion Lutheran Church in North Henderson, IL.

Funeral service will be Thursday, July 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church North Henderson, IL. Visitation will be one-hour prior at the Church. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery Galesburg, IL. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Please sign the online guestbook at www.wisefamilyfuneralhome.com.

Wise Family-Hoover Hall Funeral Home Alexis, IL is in charge of the arrangements.