MACOMB — On Wednesday, the Macomb Hy-Vee will be celebrating its 40th anniversary.

There are a number of activities planned to celebrate the store’s anniversary. Each week leading up to their anniversary, the store’s Facebook page has been holding contests including guessing the number of eggs in the store as well as the number of bottles of wine in the store. Prizes for winners have been $40 Hy-Vee gift cards.

On Wednesday, store director Melissa Worley said that the Hy-Vee staff of over 250 employees will begin decorating 400 cupcakes starting at 8 a.m. to be given away to customers. In addition, it will be a full-service day at the store’s gas station. Attendants will be available to fill up customers’ gas tanks and clean their windshield.

“We try to engage with our employees and make it a fun and positive work environment,” said Worley.

The first stores were opened in the 1930s by Charles Hyde and David Vredenburg. According to Worley, the Macomb Hy-Vee was the first branch to be opened in Illinois in 1979. Originally, the store was located on University Drive before it moved to its current location at 1600 E. Jackson. With more than 120 stores open at the end of 1979, the Macomb branch was the first Hy-Vee to have a floral department at that time.

Worley attributes the store’s success to their community-focused approach.

“We love to be involved in our community and holding lots of different community events and making these connections with our customers,” said Worley. “We always try to follow our Hy-Vee fundamentals of being helpful, friendly, honest, respectful, and dedicated.”



