MACOMB — The city council Monday voted to hire engineers to begin work on an estimated $3.5 million upgrade of the city sewer plant.

For a fee of $274,500, Hanson Professional Services will handle plan preparations, permitting, bidding, data collection, engineering and design services.

The plant upgrades are planned for the year 2020. Sewer Services Manager Josh Peters said the project will be paid for with a $3.5 million loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

In related action, aldermen voted to award a contract to Metro-Ag of Breese for sludge removal from the city sewer and water plants. The company's $140,852 bid was the lowest of four submitted.

Water Services Manager Kent Cox said the new four-year contract with Metro-Ag is lower in cost than the city's current contract.

The city council voted to adopt an ordinance rezoning 501 West Calhoun Street from single-family residential to multi-family. City Attorney Kristen Petrie said the change was recommended by the Macomb Planning Commission on a 6 to 1 vote. Community Development Coordinator John Bannon said the vote against was for the preservation of single-family zoning.

The council held a public hearing on the restaurant liquor license application of Los Charros, which plans a mid-August opening in the 1514 West Jackson Street location formerly occupied by El Rancherito. Owner Lydia Jacinto-Hidalgo said she has had 15 years experience in managing Mexican food restaurants and said Los Charros would be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Aldermen voted 4 to 3 to take final action on the liquor license ordinance in council committee of the whole session next Monday. Dennis Moon, Annette Carper, and Tammie Leigh Brown-Edwards voted against the motion, wishing to maintain a city council protocol to wait two weeks on liquor ordinance actions. But Mayor Mike Inman said city approval must be received in order for the owners to get their state liquor license in time for the planned restaurant opening.

The city council received a June activity report from Fire Chief J.R. Hyde indicating 182 calls for service were received. There was one vehicle fire and 140 requests for emergency medical service.

Prior to the start of the city council meeting, the Western Illinois Regional Council conducted a public hearing on a planned $500,000 federal Community Development Block Grant application for the city. Macomb will contribute matching funds totaling $80,000.

The grant would be used to replace corroded and cast iron water mains in areas of West Carroll, North Clay, West Calhoun, and West Chandler streets. City Administrator Scott Coker said the grant would be the third for the city. Macomb received two previous CDBG grants for water main replacements.



