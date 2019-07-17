MACOMB — Mayor Mike Inman announced Monday that the city is joining the McDonough County NAACP Branch and a city interfaith group in sponsoring community dialogues concerning issues of race.

Inman said he participated in a panel discussion June 1 sponsored by the NAACP. He said he then went with NAACP President Byron Oden Shabbaz to talk with faculty and staff at Western Illinois University.

The mayor said representatives of local business and area law enforcement have also pledged to join future discussions. He said there was a meeting held Monday to plan future dialogues.

"We are making a sincere effort to move our community forward," Inman said.

The mayor also announced that, due to this week's heat advisory, Western Illinois University is providing cooling centers and water for those who need relief from the heat.



