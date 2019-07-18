Earlier this year Illinois became the 11th state to legalize the sale and use of recreational marijuana for adults.

CANTON-Earlier this year Illinois became the 11th state to legalize the sale and use of recreational marijuana for adults.

Tuesday, Canton Council discussed an ordinance that would create zoning provisions for the distribution and sale of medical marijuana and recreational cannabis in the city.

Since 2013, Salveo Health & Wellness-Medical Cannabis dispensary has been open in Canton.

City Attorney Curtis Lane said the council has two choices; ban recreational marijuana or provide laws that coincide with state regulations regarding recreational use.

Most, but not all, are already in place due to the medical dispensary such as:

•Must be located 1,000 feet from churches and schools

•Must be 21 or older to enter

•City regulates the hours

•Potentially, residents would be able to purchase 30 grams of cannabis, 500 mg. of THC and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate

•Non-residents would only be able to purchase half of whatever the final amount of product council decides upon

•Financially, the city would receive the sales tax and three percent on top of that

The non-refundable application fee, payable to the State-of-Illinois is $30,000.

Alderwoman Angela Hale asked if traffic accidents have increased in other states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

Public Safety Director, Richard Fairburn, said from what he’s studied they have.

Lane noted marijuana is a drug as is alcohol.

Those who abuse the use of marijuana would face fines or loss of license.

The city of Morton has banned recreational use, said Lane, “If you opt out, you can’t reverse it, that’s my understanding,” said Lane.

Alderwoman Angie Lingenfelter questioned whether the city could keep the medical marijuana and not pursue recreational marijuana.

“I think if we ban it, we ban it,” said Lane.

The issue will be on the agenda for the next meeting.