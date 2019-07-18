MACOMB — From July 20-21, the fourth annual Burlington Kennel Club Dog Show will be held in Western Illinois University’s Spencer Student Recreation Center. Shows will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Hundreds of dogs of dogs representing dozens of American Kennel Club breeds will strut their stuff to be top dog in four different rings. There will also be a puppy show. The dog grooming area will be open to guests for a behind the-scenes look.

Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for kids aged 5-12. Children 4 and under are free.

Proceeds from the dog show will go to the Burlington Kennel Club and costs for next year's dog show, including the rental and cleaning of the venue.

Jock Hedblade, the executive director of the Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that they are expecting 1,100-1,200 visitors, participants, and guests. According to Hedblade, attendance and the number of participants has been increasing every year.

He said that the dog show has had a positive impact on the Macomb community during what is typically the “dog days of summer.”

“You know, many of these people, if it's not the actual people that are showing the dogs, it's judges, or it's people that come in to watch the show. They're filling up our hotel rooms and then all these people are going out and eating,” said Hedblade. ”From an economic standpoint, it's very positive, but the intrinsic value of it is is that we have a world class dog show that comes in here.”

There were 400 canine entries last year—the biggest year to date.

“This isn't our dog show; it's the Burlington Kennel Club. This is the finest space that they’ve found in the region to work from and they're extremely happy. There's no sign of them not continuing to do this for the foreseeable future,” said Hedblade.



