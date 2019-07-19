BY MELODY BRYANT

Southeastern Illinois College

HARRISBURG, Ill. (July

15, 2019)—Southeastern

Illinois College Phi Beta

Lambda (PBL) students,

Lexa Carney of Eldorado,

EmmaLee Pruitt of Norris

City, and Mattie Ryder

of Eldorado, along with

advisor Kelsie Rodman,

joined more than 2,000 of

America’s best and brightest

college students as they

traveled to Texas to Create.

Lead. Inspire. They

also competed for the opportunity

to win more than

$114,000 in cash awards.

The PBL National Leadership

Conference was

held June 24–27 in San

Antonio. Participants from

across the United States

attended this exciting conference

to enhance their

business skills, expand

their networks, and participate

in 60 business and

business-related competitive

events.

Carney, Pruitt and Ryder

received national recognition

at the PBL Awards of

Excellence Program June 27.

Pruitt placed first in the

nation, and won $1,000,

in the Small Business

Management Plan category.

Her plan included

a company description,

industry analysis, longterm

development, marketing

plan and financials,

among many other pieces

that were presented. She

advanced to nationals by

winning first at the state

PBL competition in April.

Joining PBL has been

one of the most rewarding

decisions I have made”

said Pruitt. “I love being

a part of a group of people

who love the business

world and love succeeding,

just like I do. Receiving a

first place award was already

very exciting, but

knowing that we all had to

compete against students

in some of the biggest universities

across the nation

and even students working

toward a graduates degree

to earn our awards makes

it even more rewarding.

We all worked so hard on

our reports, tests, and presentations

and it showed!”

Ryder placed fourth in

the nation, and won $200,

in Marketing Concepts. Her

objective exam covered topics

such as E-Marketing,

International Marketing,

Legal and Social Aspects,

and Marketing Research.

She advanced to nationals

by winning first at the state

PBL competition in April.

“Competing for SIC in

San Antonio this year has

given me so many memories

with great friends that I

know I’ll never forget,” said

Ryder. “It’s so rewarding

to see the hard work that

you put into practicing

presentations, studying

for tests and all of the time

that goes into preparing for

competitions like this to

pay off. Being able to step

off that national stage with

a trophy is the best kind of

reward you can get after

all of that and watching

people that you’ve grown

close to be able to do the

same is just as much fun.

I’m really glad I was able to

represent SIC for a second

year and am so grateful to

have had these opportunities

through PBL.”

Carney and Ryder also

placed seventh in the nation

in Social Media Challenge.

For their presentation,

they created a social

media campaign to encourage

participation in a

nonprofit giving campaign

for Junior Achievement.

They advanced to nationals

by winning second at

the state PBL competition

in April.

“I’m so glad I got the

opportunity to attend this

conference,” said Carney.

“San Antonio is such

a beautiful city and was a

great host for the convention.

I was very excited to

come away with seventh

place in the Social Media

Challenge with Mattie.

Walking onstage and

having my name called

in front of a live audience

was so cool. This trip was

an experience I’ll never

forget!”

Pruitt earned a firstplace

finish in the state

PBL competition in April,

and advanced to the national

competition in

Community Service Project.

Carney earned a second-

place finish in the

state PBL competition in

April, and advanced to the

national competition in

Business Communication.

The award was part of

a comprehensive national

competitive events program

sponsored by FBLA-

PBL that recognizes

and rewards excellence in

a broad range of business

and career-related areas.

For many students, the

competitive events are the

capstone activity of their

academic careers. In addition

to competitions,

students immersed themselves

in interactive workshops,

visited an information-

packed exhibit hall,

and heard from motivational

keynotes on a broad

range of business topics.

“I am so proud of these

students,” said Rodman.

“They worked so hard on

their presentations, exams

and reports for the NLC.”

Rodman urges high

school students in FBLA

to continue their participation

in the collegiate

version, PBL at SIC. For

more information on SIC’s

business program and

PBL, contact Rodman at

618-252-5400 ext. 2322 or

at kelsie.rodman@sic.edu.

Future Business Leaders

of America-Phi Beta

Lambda, Inc., the premier

student business organization,

is a nonprofit 501(c)

(3) education association

with a quarter million

members and advisers in

over 6,500 active middle

school, high school and

college chapters worldwide.

FBLA-PBL’s mission

is to inspire and prepare

students to become community-

minded business

leaders in a global society

through relevant career

preparation and leadership

experiences. The association

is headquartered

in Reston, Virginia, just

outside of Washington,

D.C. For more information,

visit fbla-pbl.org.