Mike Yaklich watched the video, too.

The councilman said Friday he will not challenge the validity of the ambulance contract with the village of Neponset. But after watching the video of the May 13 meeting he said he believes a motion granting authority to City Manager Gary Bradley to “execute” a deal clearly carried the caveat that the council would get final review.

“The intent was there,” he said. “The mayor couldn’t have been more clear.”

While Yaklich concedes that the contract is in effect, there was question about its validity after the meeting as Mayor Gary Moore at first sided with Yaklich’s interpretation after reading the meeting minutes, then reversed it after watching a video recording of the meeting.

“(City Manager) Gary Bradley acted well within his rights” in finalizing the contract Moore told the Star Courier July 9, saying he was still awaiting the opinion of City Attorney Justin Raver.

Raver’s response to Moore was given to the Star Courier by the mayor earlier this week. The city attorney’s interpretation sided with Moore’s validation of the contract.

“There was discussion about negotiation and return but ultimately the (council) passed the resolution on the agenda as is without any modifications made despite there being opportunity to do so,” Raver wrote to Moore “As such the contract is properly executed with the consent of the (council).”

But Raver, too, initially sided with Yaklich’s belief the council would sign off before an agreement was signed.

In a July 9 email to Yaklich, Raver wrote:

“I believe that the matter of the contract based upon what I have seen should have been brought to the (council) after negotiations for execution and ratification,” he wrote. “If the contract was signed and deal made in the absence of this step, I don’t believe that is in accord with our ordinary practices regarding such things and certainly is not the intentions of the (council) based upon the minutes.”

Even so, the attorney said then that if a deal had already been signed then the city may still have a tough time getting out of it, even with a changed interpretation of the city’s intent.

Yaklich first challenged the interpretation at the July 8 council meeting after City Manager Gary Bradley reported that the city had received the first of two payments totalling $27,000 annually for the service. The council had directed that the contract be in force for just one year to give them the chance to make adjustments based on the number of calls and cost to the city.

Yaklich said councilmen still don’t know the details of the contract and have still not seen a copy of it.

“I’m not against offering (ambulance) coverage to Neponset,” he said, “but I want transparency of what’s in this contract.”

The lone dissenter in the intitule vote to make a deal with Neponset and expand Kewanee’s ambiance service by an additional 50 square miles, Yaklich continues to contend that Neponset is getting the service at a significantly lower rate than Kewanee residents -- he estimates by half. He also is concerned the contract does not include a provision councilmen discussed limiting the ambulance service to Kewanee medical facilities.

“Somebody is subsidizing a lot of households,” he said, noting he feels that base costs of the ambulance service -- such as training and the purchase of expensive equipment -- have not been adequately figured into Neponset’s fee.



