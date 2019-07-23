Project H.O.P.E donation helps launch free clothing charity at St. George Anglican

MACOMB — After several months of getting ready and lots of prayers, the St. George’s Anglican Church Clothes Closet has finally opened their doors.

Rhonda Brown, who previously served as executive director of HOPE Community Thrift Store, helped start the clothes ministry for the community. She said that when HOPE Community Thrift Store closed, she prayed about starting a clothing ministry at a Macomb church.

Father Scott Greene, vicar of St. George’s Anglican Church, said that most churches tend to focus on food pantries, but not clothing needs. He thought that a clothing ministry would be a perfect niche to help Macomb residents.

“Being in the thrift store business for a lot of years, we always have a lot of people coming in (who) have needs,” Brown said.

She said that during her time at HOPE Community Thrift Store, she helped people with their clothing needs, whether they lost their home in a fire or just recently moved to Macomb and did not have any extra funds to buy clothing. She said that while food pantries are important, helping people get quality clothing is a need most people aren’t aware of.

“When it was at its previous location, the need for it was pretty clear,” said Fred Railsback, senior warden for St. George’s Anglican Church. “There are a lot of people that benefited from its existence, and we have seen it as a good ministry for our church. So we got together with Rhonda and volunteers (at) St. George’s. We’re very pleased to offer people in the community the clothing that they need.”

St. George’s Anglican Church Clothes Closet welcomes donations from the community to help supplement the clothing ministry. Brown said clothing donations that are needed the most are larger sizes for both men and women because they are the hardest sizes to find in stores, including thrift stores.

“Personally, I am very picky about the clothes that I put out for people,” Brown said. “I want them to be clean and stylish that something that I would want to wear, or other people want to wear. I know a lot of people nowadays are interested in brands, but we are more interested in clothes that can help people that are good, clean, sturdy, not in need of repair.”

Brown said that the clothing from the ministry is totally free, and there no requirements to exchange clothing in order to receive clothing from them. Currently, there is a limit of clothing that each person can receive each month, but this may change. Greene said that there is no paperwork required for people to receive clothing.

In addition to clothing, people can get shoes, purses, ties, jewelry and other accessories that will go with their clothing. Brown said that each guest will receive a free gift from the “duck pond” - filled with small plastic ducks - and a free magnet. Children can receive a free stuffed animal during their visits.

St. George’s Anglican Clothes Closet is located at 231 E. Carroll Street. Hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People interested in receiving clothing should enter in the back door, where there will be a sign posted on the days the ministry is open.



Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com for questions or comments on this story.