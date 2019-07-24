WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican members of the House of Representatives have urged President Donald Trump to keep the pressure on Iran.

On July 17, a letter signed by House Republicans including Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, thanked Trump for changing “the dangerous approach” of the Obama Administration and credited Trump with having a “real impact on reining in this malign threat to the long-term security of our nation.” The letter also urges Trump to “dismantle the last remaining vestiges of the failed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action once and for all.”

The figures of Iran stock-piling 300 kilograms of low-enriched uranium and enrichments increased over 3.67 percent were touted in the letter.

Language in the letter to the president states the deal with Iran “placed it on a pathway to a nuclear weapon and gave the regime a windfall of sanctions relief and hard currency. Iran’s reckless actions validate the decision you made to cease U.S. participation in the JCPOA and demand complete denuclearization.”

Congressman LaHood stated on his official Facebook page: “Iran is not our friend and they are actively working against American interests. That's why I joined Rep. Liz Cheney and nearly 50 of my colleagues to urge President Trump to keep up his maximum pressure campaign on Tehran and renew all U.S. and international sanctions on Iran's nuclear program.”

The letter to the president comes as tensions with Iran continue. Over the weekend, the U.S. military downed a Iranian drone over the Strait of Hormuz. The government states it gave numerous warnings, but once the drone was within 1,000 meters of U.S.S. Boxer, the onboard jammer blocked the drone’s control signal; sending it into the water. Iran denies the incident ever happened.

But in an action where Iran claims full responsibility, the Revolutionary Guard seized a British oil tankers the Strait of Hormuz after an Iranian oil tanker was seized near Gibraltar (strait between Spain and Morocco). According to the New York Times, the British tanker Stena Impero was heading to Saudi Arabia when it suddenly changed course for as-yet-unknown reasons. The Iran military stated the tanker turned its tracker off, ignored warnings from Revolutionary Guards and sailed in the wrong direction within the shipping lane.

"We will respond in a way that is considered but robust and we are absolutely clear that if this situation is not resolved quickly there will be serious consequences," British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt stated. Hunt said According to the Times, Hunt said Britain was "not looking at military options, we are looking at a diplomatic way to resolve the situation."

Erik Hanell, president and CEO for Stena Bulk, Stena Impero’s main company, said the ship was in “full compliance with all navigation and international regulations.” There were 23 seafarers onboard at the time of the seizure, including those of Indian, Russian, Latvian and Filipino nationality. A second British-operated tanker, Mesdar, also reportedly turned sharply north and then turned west away from Iran. It was not captured.



