Ross Leland Shepherd, 85, of Oneida, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at home.

Ross was born December 2, 1933 on the family farm near Rio, the son of Joseph W. and Ethel (Robertson) Shepherd. He married the love of his life, Patricia Ruland on June 27, 1954 in Galesburg. They enjoyed almost 55 years of marriage until her passing on April 22, 2009. Ross is survived by one son Bruce of Fenton, MO; two daughters, Bonnie Shepherd-McCommons of Kewanee and Brenda (Dan Eagle) Shepherd of Oneida; 2 grandchildren, Patrick (Johnnie) McCommons and Erin (Jake) Stevenson; four grandchildren, Isabelle McCommons, Liam Stevenson, Tess McCommons, and Lydia Stevenson; and three step great grandchildren, Paige, Morgan, and Leah Hamilton. Along with his parents and wife, Ross was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Shepherd; one sister, Margaret Rushing; and one great grandson, Shepherd Thomas Stevenson.

Ross worked for the Michigan-Wisconsin Pipeline Company for many years, retiring on December 31, 1995. He was a member of the Rio Presbyterian Church and a faithful caretaker of Rio Baptist Cemetery. Ross enjoyed basketball and baseball and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed playing fastpitch softball until he was 44. Ross also enjoyed golf, fishing, and traveling. In his younger years, Ross coached Babe Ruth and Senior Babe Ruth in Oneida. He loved going to daily morning coffee with the fellas.

Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 be at Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Rio Presbyterian Church, Rio. Cremation rites will be accorded following funeral services. Private burial of cremated remains will be at Rio Baptist Cemetery, Rio, IL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. Memorials may be made to the Rio Baptist Cemetery or to the Rio Presbyterian Church. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.



