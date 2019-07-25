Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) – a member of the House Appropriations Committee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs – helped pass the LEGION Act, which extends American Legion membership eligibility to honorably discharged veterans who served in unrecognized times of war since World War II.

WASHINGTON, D.C.-Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) – a member of the House Appropriations Committee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs – helped pass the LEGION Act, which extends American Legion membership eligibility to honorably discharged veterans who served in unrecognized times of war since World War II.

The American Legion is a congressionally chartered organization and is currently limited to granting membership to veterans who served during conflicts formally recognized by Congress.

“I always think of my grandpa when I take votes like this and still keep his American Legion cap in my office as a constant reminder of those I’m here to serve,” Congresswoman Bustos said.

“This legislation helps provide our veterans with the resources and recognition they rightfully earned through service to our nation. The American Legion offers a great deal of programs and services to improve the lives of those who defended our nation and the timing of when they signed up shouldn’t impact their ability to join this important organization.”

The LEGION Act is endorsed by the American Legion and will now be sent to the president’s desk for signature having passed both the House and Senate.