CANTON-Saturday July 20 Fulton County Habitat for Humanity dedicated it’s 14th home on South Taylor Road.

A public open house was held for Tammy Smith and her sons Caleb and Cameron.

Open house attendees were able to tour the new home, participated in the blessing of the home led by Micah Garnett of Trinity Lutheran Church, left well wishes, and visited with Tammy. Tammy thanked everyone who helped and said it had been a long year full of blood, sweat, and tears but now when she looked at their home, it was so beautiful, she could hardly believe it’s theirs.

Habitat for Humanity is a Christian housing ministry financed through private donations utilizing volunteer labor.

Its purpose is to build homes with partner families of low to medium income and sell the houses at no profit and with a no interest mortgage to families which could not otherwise afford a conventional home mortgage loan.

If approved for a Habitat home all adult members of the household are required to provide 200 hours of sweat equity building their home.

Anyone interested in receiving an application, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, or contributing should contact Wayne Wayman, 309-647-1666.

Fulton County Habitat for Humanity and Tammy Smith’s family would like to acknowledge a “significant gift was given for this project in memory of Ms. Ruby P. Maupin by Julie A. Hubbard and the Chapin-Schreiber Family who lived in Canton in earlier times, and for whom Ruby served with great dedication for many years”. Tina Kost represented Ruby at the open house and was thrilled that “her giving lives on” in Tammy and her sons’ home.

Without individuals and business being willing to give of their time, talents, and services Habitat homes would not be possible. Fulton County Habitat for Humanity and the Tammy Smith Family would also like to thank the following businesses and individuals; Abel Monument, Brannan’s Siding and Windows, Canton Ready Mix, Crawfords Home Furnishings, Davis Sand and Gravel, Froehling, Weber and Schell, Great Lakes Superior Walls, Home Comfort, Kemper Rentals, Kinsel Trucking, Miller Truck Service, Schnarr and Sons Heating and Cooling, and Spoon River Electric, Dan Brown, Jim Sheff, Tess and Tim Link, Scott and Lisa Thompson, Tammy Mills, Paul Peirce, Check and Oscar Kinsel, Ken Nebergal, Warren Wolf, Josh Kemper and Students, SRC Habitat for Humanity Chapter, Jane and Bill Buckley, Emily Adkins, and Daniel Murk.

A special thank you goes out to Dan Brown, construction foreman, and Fulton County Habitat for Humanity Building Committee which was led by Jim Sheff. For more information on Habitat for Humanity go to fultonhabitat.org.