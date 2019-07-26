MACOMB — There are still available funds for income-eligible homeowners interested in participating in a Community Development Block Grant for a section of residential homes along West Piper Street.

According to Western Illinois Regional Council, the organization administering the block grant, the grant award is from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Housing funds are used to repair and rehabilitate low-to-moderate income, owner-occupied households.

The neighborhood described on the WIRC eligibility map is on the north and south sides of West Piper Street. The southern section goes from South Johnson Street along West Piper Street west to 927 W. Piper St. At South Clay Street, the section moves down to incorporate residences along Barsi Boulevard. From South Clay toward South Ward, the Barsi Boulevard addresses on the map end at 314 W. Barsi Blvd. The section of houses between West Woodbury Street and West Piper Street makes up the east end cap.

On the north side of West Piper Street, the section begins at South Albert Street and moves west along West Piper ending at 914 W. Piper St. House along South Clay Street begin at the corner with Barsi Boulevard and end north of Piper Street at 309 S. Clay St with residences on both sides of the street.

Income eligibility limits are noted as $37,250 for one person, $42,400 for two people, $47,900 for three people, $53,200 for four people and $57,500 for five people. Homeowners can schedule an appointment to complete an application by contacting Jeff Cozadd at WIRC at 837-3941.

The McDonough County Health Department on Wednesday posted the WIRC notice and map to its Facebook page, urging the homeowners who may qualify in that area of the city to seize the opportunity.

The health department stated: “Applicants must live in a certain neighborhood, meet certain income thresholds, own their own home, and be approved by WIRC, but this is real money – (WIRC) will put $20,000 or $30,000 into a house if that’s what it takes to bring it up to code at no cost to the homeowner.”



For questions or comments, email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com.