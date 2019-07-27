The success of two previous events has encouraged Mike Lively to continue hosting an
annual fundraiser to benefit Camp Hertko Hollow in Des Moines, Iowa.
The camp provides help to improve the lives of children and youth who have diabetes.
This year’s event is from 2 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, July 27, on the grounds of the
Country Store and Wolf Road Waystation, located at 12705 Wolf Rd., Geneseo, which is
just outside of Geneseo, and about eight miles east of Colona on Wolf Rd.
The fundraiser will include a variety of activities including Huck’s Karaoke who also
will serve as the disc jockey, a dunk tank and a live auction. There will be several raffle
drawings included three for guns donated by Springfield Armory, and Russ Farber,
Geneseo. The winners of the gun raffles must provide proof of a Firearm Owners
Identification Card (FOID) card.
Food and beverages will be available to purchase.
Lively said he and his business partner, Aaron Jacobs, held the first fundraiser two
years ago, “and we raised $3,600 the first year and $13,000 last year. The kids who go to
camp there learn how to live with juvenile diabetes. We chose to help Camp Hertko
because we are aware of many people from this area who have been involved with the
camp and because it is an independent organization and that is important to me.”
“We ask that the money we donate is allocated for scholarships for kids who may not
otherwise be able to attend the camp,” he said. “We also tell them if something needs
repairing at the camp, they can use the money for that. We want to make the place as
good as possible for the kids.”
Camp Hertko Hollow provides recreation, education and fun, Lively said. Campers
enjoy the traditional camp activities while learning about living with diabetes. They also
meet other youth and counselors who have diabetes.
Lively said, “I went to the camp to look it over and it is an amazing place for children
to learn they are not different and that they have something special they have to live
with.”