AVON-The Avon Fat Steer Show is quickly approaching!

The annual event will take place Thursday, Aug. 15 through Saturday, Aug. 17 at AvCom Park, S. Harrison Street, Avon.

Home and Garden entries are to be submitted Wednesday, Aug. 14, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Exhibit Building.

Please note, no other activities will be taking place that evening.

Each entry must have an index card stating the exhibitor's name, address, phone number, and name of the article.

According to the Home and Garden show rules, a person may have only one entry per class and the show is open with NO resident requirements. There isn't an entry fee to join in this fun!

Judging will take place 7:30 that night.

All entries should remain in the building until Saturday evening when the fair is over.

The ribbons must stay with the entries.

Winners will receive $5 for first place, $3 for second, and $1 for third place.

A $50 garden show sweepstake prize will be awarded to the exhibitor who enters at least five classes and accumulates the highest ribbon points.

This prize is donated by Linda Hammagren.

Another $50 art/photography sweepstake prize will be awarded to the exhibitor who enters five classes and accumulates the highest ribbon points.

Other rules include:

Previously entered items are not eligible to be entered a second time.

Ribbons will be awarded only if the entries are considered worthy of a prize.

Do not refrigerate vegetables.

Garden entries must be home grown by the exhibitor or immediate family.

Exhibitors are responsible for their own containers.

Under the Art and Photography division, entries must be accompanied by a completed entry card.

Age divisions include Junior Art and Adult Art.

Entries may include drawing (color, black and white), painting (watercolor, acrylic/oils), 3-D art (weaving, clay), and miscellaneous (computer art, printing).

Photography divisions include:

Junior (Kindergarten through fifth grade)

Intermediate (sixth through twelfth grade) and

Adult.

Junior and intermediate entries may be 4"x6" to 8"x10".

Adult photography entries may be 5"x7" to 11"x14".

Entries may include people, humor, pets/animals, rural/farm life, scenic/travel, and action/sports.

Entries are limited to no more than two entries by the same exhibitor in the same class.

Thursday, Aug. 15, the day begins bright and early as barrow weigh-in takes place 7 to 8:30 a.m.

Barrow judging begins at 9:30 a.m.

Following the judging is the carcass barrow results and awards.

From 10 a.m. to noon, cakes may be entered for the cake auction at the Avon Federated Church Fellowship Hall. Entries are free and open to all ages 6 and up.

Entries are NOT limited to the Avon area, so come and join the fun by baking a cake made from scratch!

Cake entry forms are located in the Avon Fat Steer Show book.

For additional information, contact Tammy Schmalshof, 309-333-6929, Elaine Kramer, 309-465-3611, or Jonelle Schmalshof, 309-338-5720.

Carnival arm band night will take place beginning 6 p.m. that night. Those who attend the fair will be able to smell the beef cooking on the grills from those participating in the beef cook-off, an event beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Those in attendance have an opportunity to purchase a meal made by the contestants.

Afterwards, at 7 p.m., the Cake Auction and presentation of awards takes place, so be sure to save room for dessert!

Friday, Aug. 16, steers and heifers are due at 9 a.m.

Steer and heifer weigh-in takes place at 1 p.m. while the Kids’ Games begin at 2:30 p.m.

The games are open to children sixth grade and under.

There will be a decorated parade (bicycles, tricycles, wagons, doll buggies, etc.), pet show, and games.

The Chicken and Pig Scrambles will take place at 5:30 p.m. that night.

Entries for the chicken scramble are limited to girls and boys ages 3 to 6 years old.

Entries must be deposited at Tompkins State Bank by 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.

The Pig Scramble is an option for kiddos ages 7 to 10. Those entries also must be dropped off at Tompkins State Bank.

Entries will not be taken the day of the scramble, so be sure to pre-register!

Forms are available in the fair book and they have been shared on the Prairie Review -formerly Argus-Sentinel Facebook page.

Carnival arm band night also begins at 6 p.m. and residents can hear the roar of the trucks and tractors of the tractor pull beginning at 7 p.m.

There is a $10 fee for an IFPA member and a $15 entry free for a non-member.

Sanctioned classes include

9,500 pounds

10,000 pounds

11, 000 pounds (12 mph speed limit), and

12,000 pounds (12 mph speed limit).

"Of-of-field" includes

13,000 pounds and

15,000 pounds

Rick Mathre can be reached for more information, 309-333-8107. The pulls will be conducted by United Farm Pullers.

Saturday, Aug. 17 is the last day of the fair.

Activities get rolling bright and early Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. when the antique tractor and engine show gets underway.

It will last until 5 p.m.

There isn't an entry or admission fee.

Later that day, a tractor ride will be taken to Alan Pepper’s home.

The Shave for the Brave Car Show begins at 8 a.m.

At 12:30 p.m., the heifer judging and prizes will begin.

Following is the bucket calf judging and awards, steer judging, and showmanship class.

The carnival will, once again, begin at 6 p.m.

The much anticipated steer auction starts at 7:30 p.m.

Immediately following the auction and presentation of awards the drawing for prizes will be held.

Fireworks will conclude the evening as well as this year’s Fat Steer

Show.

The Exhibit Building will be open Thursday and Friday 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday noon to 9 p.m.

The Angels In Action Relay For Life Team will serve breakfast Thursday through Saturday morning, 6:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Check it out, Thursday, Aug. 15 to Saturday, Aug. 17.

There is something for everyone!