Clara “Frances” Banks, 96, of Dalton City, formerly of Aledo, Illinois, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at Mason Point Nursing Home in Sullivan, IL. Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday August 7, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Eliza Creek Cemetery. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Eliza Creek Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Clara “Frances” Banks, 96, of Dalton City, formerly of Aledo, Illinois, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at Mason Point Nursing Home in Sullivan, IL. Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday August 7, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Eliza Creek Cemetery. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Eliza Creek Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.



She was born January 25, 1923 in Drury Township, Rock Island County, Illinois to Owen and Florence Hampton Hudson. She graduated from Aledo High School in 1940. In June 1943, she married Claris Hyett. He died in 1968. On December 19, 1970, she married Albert Banks in Moline. He died in 2004.



Frances was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal as a clerk, retiring in 1988.



Survivors include one son: Claris “Bud” Hyett of Granite Falls, WA; two grandsons, Jeffrey (Angela) Hyett of Dalton City, Illinois; Owen Garnett of South Portland, Maine; one great grandchild, Amanda Hyett of Brookings, SD; one stepson: Ray Banks of Muscatine, Iowa; step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including Robert Bieri of Aledo.



Her parents, husbands, two sons, Lennis and Larry; one stepson: Tom Banks; siblings: Leota Bieri, LaVern Hudson, Helen Stratton and Vaughn Hudson preceded her in death.