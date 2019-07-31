Humiston Woods Nature Center is hosting an open house Sunday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its not-for-profit status. The center is owned by the Camp-Humiston Trust, and it is the only natural retreat in Livingston County that is free and open to the public from dawn to dusk 365 days a year.

The Camp family originally purchased the land that became Humiston Woods in 1853. For many years it was used as pasture, a picnic area, and was briefly logged in the late 1960s. The next 10 years were a turbulent time for the woods as it fell victim to vandalism and neglect. Joe Jobst, a native of Pontiac, returned home to become principal of the junior high school and convinced the trust that Humiston Woods could become a natural, outdoor classroom.

Humiston Woods Nature Center is composed of 335 acres of woodland, eight acres of restored tallgrass prairie and 10 acres of Savannah prairie. It has 10 miles of trails, river and pond fishing, picnic areas, and the Joseph K. Jobst Education Building, an indoor facility that can be reserved for meetings and inservices.

There are two paved trails for accessibility, and when the weather is cooperative, some trails are available for horseback riding. A scout camp, with primitive camping sites, is available for all scouts at the north end of the woods.

In the summer, Humiston Woods is able to hire a teacher and several high school or college age students to do maintainance work in the woods and develop an appreciation for the natural world. Throughout the year the Humiston Woods Nature Center encourages this appreciation for all who come.

Each season boasts reasons to visit the woods and observe the plants and animals native to Livingston County.

Come out Sunday to learn more about the center or just to enjoy this natural gem of Livingston County.

More information can be found at humistonwoods.org or you can find them on Facebook.



