WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Darin LaHood has introduced legislation that would remove classification of post-graduate scholarships as gross income. The move by LaHood and Democratic co-sponsor, Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama, is meant to boost the impact that post-graduate scholarships offered by foundations can have in communities.

A post-graduation scholarship is considered a charitable grant awarded by a foundation that is meant to attract a person with certain career skills to a region in order to build their career in that community. The appeal of the grant is that someone who may have tremendous student debt — such as someone with a technical program completion or a degree — may have some of their student debt paid off by such a grant.

A foundation would establish eligibility requirements and enforce a process to verify that the requirements are continually being met through the duration of the agreement. LaHood’s staff specifically underscored the exampled of nurses and doctors being attracted to a community facing a health professional shortage as one scenario where a foundation post-graduation scholarship could work. A requirement for the foundation in that case could be that the individual live and be employed within a range of a certain zip codes or zip codes for a certain number of years.

“In our modern economy, it’s essential we recruit talent into our workforce in underserved and rural communities and provide workers with the resources they need to succeed,” stated Rep. LaHood. “This legislation won’t just bolster our labor force, it will also help alleviate the growing student debt crisis and foster economic growth across central and west-central Illinois. Under our bill, organizations will be able to attract better talent and reward professionals who commit to their local communities. I am proud to join Congresswoman Sewell in this effort and look forward to working with her and our colleagues to continue strengthening America’s workforce.”

Josh Gibb, president & CEO of Galesburg Community Foundation added, “Post-graduation scholarships will provide a critical tool for communities to use to attract and retain needed talent for our workforce. Illinois continues to have a large out migration of residents. It is imperative that we develop the tools to retain and attract a skilled and needed workforce to our communities. Post-graduation scholarships are a win-win, because not only do the recipients benefit, but so do our communities, our employers, and the people who call our communities home.”

The bill, HR4038, which modifies the Internal Revenue Service tax code, can be tracked online at: https://bit.ly/335Q1PE. A summary and full text have not yet been uploaded.



