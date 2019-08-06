School clothing giveaway donates to over 70 children

BUSHNELL — On Saturday, the Bushnell Christian Church, located at 285 S. Jackson St., Bushnell, hosted its second annual school clothing giveaway.

Stacks of free clothing for children in preschool through high school were sorted onto over 15 tables that filled the room.

Marilyn Steward, a member of the Bushnell Christian Church, reported that the turnout for the event had been good and that they had given free school clothes to over 70 children.

“We were glad to get rid of the clothes. That’s what they’re there for — to help the people who need help. Sometimes, families just need a little help and this was a great way to help them,” said Steward.

There was a wide variety of clothing available, from dresses to shoes to winter coats. Steward said that volunteers ensured that all donations were in good condition before they were placed on the tables.

“We want to make sure that these people have good looks. We want them to be proud and happy to go to school in those clothes,” she said.

She recalled fondly how one of the young girls at the event was excited by the number of clothes available and exclusively picked out sparkly dresses. Steward laughed and said that she wished she had had a runway for her to “strut her stuff” on.

She said she was inspired to host the school clothing giveaway after visiting a yard sale and seeing how many clothes they had available. After the owners of the yard sale agreed to donate their extra clothes — a whole car full, Steward said — she organized the giveaway along with the help of the church board and minister. The number of donations snowballed from there as more and more people found out about the clothing giveaway.

“The only way we could do this was through donations. We’re so thankful for all the people that donated clothes,” said Steward.



Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com for comments and questions on this article.