CANTON-Tuesday, Aug. 13, 6:30 p.m. the Glen Phillips Memorial will be officially dedicated at the main entrance to Ingersoll Middle School.

The granite sculpture, created by artist Matt Matheney, honors Glen’s lifelong love of teaching and the impact teachers have on their students.

All present and former Canton USD staff, former students, and the public are invited to attend this short dedication.

Phillips taught science at Ingersoll for 31 years retiring in 2002.

The Memorial was commissioned by former and present teachers at Ingersoll Middle School.

Not only was he an outstanding teacher, but he was one of the first to instruct teachers how to use computers in the classroom.