JoEtta Hill was born August 30, 1953 in Galesburg, IL to Frank and Selma (Ingersoll) Brown. She married Steve Hill on August 14, 1976 in Kewanee, IL.

Preceding in death are her parents and sister, Linda Brislawn.

Surviving are: her husband, Steve of Pekin; one son, Eric (Libbi) Hill of Pekin; one grandson, Gavin Hill of Pekin; two brothers, Clifford Brown of Kewanee and Otis Brown of Galesburg.

JoEtta was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ where she served on several committees. She was a hair stylist for over 45 years, retiring in 2018 from her business at 125 Salon in Pekin. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, gardening, reading and traveling.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr. with Mark Mansini officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Tuesday, August 13th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

