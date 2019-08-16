Members of the Fulton County Board debated during their meeting Tuesday night the prospect of decreasing the number of board members.

LEWISTOWN-Members of the Fulton County Board debated during their meeting Tuesday night the prospect of decreasing the number of board members.

A census will be held next year, 2020. After the results come in, the board then determines the number of members and any redistricting if needed.

Currently Fulton County is comprised of three districts with seven board members representing each district, totaling 21 board members.

Cari Blodgett voiced her belief that the number of board members should decrease but increase the number of districts for better representation.

Chairman Jason Strandberg, who resigned from his position at the end of the meeting, agreed saying he would like to see more competition for election to the positions.

“I think we could do a better job representing Fulton County,” Strandberg said. “Look around - I don’t think we’re doing that right now.”

In other business, board members heard an update from Health Chair Laura Hepp Kessel.

While replacing floor tiles at the Clayberg Nursing Home, it was discovered that the tiles contained asbestos.

All of these tiles were removed without any breakage, so it’s believed that none of the workers or nursing home residents were exposed to asbestos, Kessel said, adding that this has been reported to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Similarly, the board approved the hire of a new Clayberg administrator, Ben Perkins, at a salary of $90,000.

Perkins is a Peoria native who moved to Cuba as a child. He has an extensive background in nursing and nursing home administration.

His employment contract will be approved at a special board meeting.

Additionally, the Fulton County Board approved:

•Recognizing State Sen. Dave Koehler, present at the meeting, who was instrumental in the county being given an additional $500,000 for jail door repairs

•A marijuana retailer’s tax of 3.75 percent in unincorporated areas and 3 percent in municipalities

•A resolution honoring Deputy Troy Chisum, who was killed in the line of duty in June

•A resolution recognizing Andrew Thornton, Executive Director of the Fulton County Emergency Medical Association, for being named the Illinois Rural Health Association EMS Professional of the Year

•A $72,496 bid to replace the boiler at the courthouse, to be funded from county’s debt certificate

•Allowing the county’s architect to seek bids to replace two air conditioners at the courthouse

•Allowing Sheriff Jeff Standard to seek bids and decide on a company to repair jail cell doors and

•Sending out request for proposals to area auctioneers for the cold sale of the old landfill.