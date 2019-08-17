DES MOINES, IOWA-Hy-Vee takes the security of payment card data very seriously.

They want to make customers aware of an investigation they are conducting into a security incident involving their payment processing systems that is focused on transactions at some Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants, as well as to provide information on the measures they have taken in response and steps customers may consider taking as well.

After recently detecting unauthorized activity on some of their payment processing systems, they immediately began an investigation with the help of leading cybersecurity firms.

They also notified federal law enforcement and the payment card networks.

They believe the actions they have taken have stopped the unauthorized activity on their payment processing systems.

Their investigation is focused on card transactions at their fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants (which include their Market Grilles, Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations that Hy-Vee owns and operates).

These locations have different point-of-sale systems than those located at their grocery stores, drugstores and inside their convenience stores, which utilize point-to-point encryption technology for processing payment card transactions.

This encryption technology protects card data by making it unreadable.

Based on their preliminary investigation, they believe payment card transactions that were swiped or inserted on these systems, which are utilized at their front-end checkout lanes, pharmacies, customer service counters, wine and spirits locations, floral departments, clinics and all other food service areas, as well as transactions processed through Aisles Online, are not involved.

Because the investigation is in its earliest stages, they do not have any additional details to provide at this time.

They will provide notification to customers as they get further clarity about the specific timeframes and locations that may have been involved.

It is always advisable to closely monitor your payment card statements for any unauthorized activity.

If you see an unauthorized charge, immediately notify the financial institution that issued the card because cardholders are not generally responsible for unauthorized charges reported in a timely manner.

The phone number to call is typically located on the back of the payment card.

For more information, please visit www.hy-vee.com/protectingourcustomers.