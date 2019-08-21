CANTON—The Canton District 66 Board of Education tabled discussion of attendance centers during its August meeting Monday because of mechanical issues at the elementary schools.

The meeting was held in the Canton High School library.

The district is considering converting the three elementary schools — Eastview, Westview and Lincoln — into attendance centers for specific grades instead of housing several grades in each school.

Two speakers did address the board on the issue. Both indicated they had sent letters to board members voicing their concerns about the proposed change.

One speaker said she was concerned about students being forced to move three times during their elementary school experience, her concern for students feeling safe in familiar school locations at such an early age and the extra pressure on the bus schedule. She also offered to volunteer to collect data about moving to attendance centers.

Another woman expressed concern that she received no response from the letters she had sent to board members. She also questioned the claim teachers had not been pressured into being silent about their concerns on the proposal, as well as her feeling the public had not been able to attend meetings in which they could ask specific questions.

Board member Matt Kees thanked the two women, as well as the other concerned parents attending the meeting for their interest in the proposal, adding he had read all the letters he had received on the proposal. He said the board would be looking at all the issues of moving to attendance centers and that all options were still on the table.

Kees added volunteers from the community would be welcome to help in the decision making.

In other action, the board approved a tentative budget for fiscal year 2020.

Assistant Superintendent Tad DeRenzy told the board the budget they had received had to be revised because of information he recently received but the new figures would be on the district's website.

Among those changes was an unexpected increase in the equalized assessed value numbers of about 2 percent and an increase in the corporate personal property tax replacement funds. Adversely affecting the budget were declining enrollment numbers which would reduce the amount of state aid the district would receive and the probable increase in salary expenses because of fewer retirements and the need for more expensive staff. In addition, contractual expenses were expected to rise as the district did not have a mechanic.

Other expected increases in expenses would be the higher cost for food services and the rise in the minimum wage.

One bright spot, said DeRenzy, was the increase in state funding, as well as an increase in federal funding.

Before the regular board meeting, a special award ceremony was held in the Canton High School auditorium for students receiving a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the past two semesters.

District Superintendent Rolf Sivertsen said this was the most memorable part of the school year, with the exception of graduation. He said the students' success was a reflection not only on them but on their parents, their teachers, the community and the school board and staff of District 66.

Before presenting the certificates, Board President Leonard Barnard noted most of those students could be seen participating in a wide variety of extracurricular activities, showing the well-rounded nature of the high achieving students.