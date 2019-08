Brandon L. Garlick (Norris City) age 45, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Monday, August 19th. Garlick received two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, for criminal trespass to a residence, which is a class 4 felony, he will also have one year mandatory supervised release.Garlick was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge. The Norris City Police Department was the investigating agency.