ELMWOOD-The Canton Boys' Golf Team was in action at Maple Lanes in Elmwood Par 35. Results are as follow:

Canton 157

Brimfield 175

Elmwood 209

Medalist-Trey Passmore of Canton (35)

Canton-Passmore 35, Jackson Gray 39, Aden Emery 41, Brady Sprout 42, Jacob Barnard 43, Stephen Eskridge 53

Brimfield-Ott 37, Daniels 40, Hoffman 48, Moon 50, Bryant 67, Tyree 68

Elmwood-Wake 43, Faulkner 47, Johnson 58, German 61, Coulter 63, Claerhout 68

Canton is 2-0 and go to Coyote Creek Saturday for the Coyote Classic.