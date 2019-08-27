BUSHNELL — The Bushnell Town and Country Fall Festival made its annual appearance in the community last week.

For more than 50 years, the festival has lured residents from both inside and outside the city of Bushnell. The festival serves as a bash for area kids who are returning to school, but it also serves as a chance for locals to mingle throughout the 4-day event.

Mayor Robin Wilt said that those in the industrial area and farmlands are all part of the community and that the festival is a way of bringing everyone together.

Amusements rides, like a super slide and a paratrooper ride, were set up on each side of the railroad tracks downtown. They were provided by Boden Amusements, a local group that Wilt said is extremely helpful to the festival.

Kids could enjoy the rides in the carnival section and later take a break to grab hot dogs, pork chops, steam burgers, pie, and ice cream from a nearby tent.

Each day from Wednesday through Saturday, the festival offered residents a blend of different events to spectate. A parade featuring groups like the marching band and girl scouts made its way around town Thursday evening.

Some members of the 1969 graduating class were also in the parade to showcase a float they made in preparation for their reunion on Friday night. Wilt said that the festival is one of the many ways that the tight-knit community brings both former and current residents back together.

“We love seeing everyone here,” Wilt said. “It’s an opportunity for us to not do business but do community. Bushnell is very fortunate to have what we have.”

The entertainment is typically a large draw for the festival as well. This year, a group from McCance Dance and Tumbling Studio showed off their skills, while singing groups like Fan Fair and Raised on Radio also performed.

Thursday night, Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters took the stage with strong support. During a short hiatus between songs, the group asked the crowd who has seen them perform in the past and roughly half of those in attendance raised their hands.

During the Bushnell City Council meeting earlier last week, Ald. David Norton talked about how the group had 12,000 followers online and that they were prepared to see a large crowd. While parking may have been more congested, it was likely a problem that the city was pleased to have.

The festival also included events like an antique tractor show, a classic car show, a flea market, and an arts and crafts show. A festival committee will begin organizing next year’s festival so that Bushnell can build on the momentum of this year’s turnout.

“This festival is all about giving back to our community and it’s a great thing for our town,” Wilt said.



